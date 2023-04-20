McCarthy Releases His Proposal to Raise US Debt Ceiling by $1.5 Trillion (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released his proposal to raise the US debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion.

“Now that we’ve introduced a clear plan for a responsible debt limit increase, [Biden and Democrats] have no more excuse, and refuse to negotiate,” McCarthy said on Wednesday.

“House Republicans have a plan. The Senate does not. And the President is ignoring the debt crisis,” he added.

McCarthy’s plan will destroy most of Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Speaker’s plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

If McCarthy’s proposal passes the House, it will be likely be dead on arrival in the senate.

