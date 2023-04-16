Mark Levin and Conservative Media Now Reporting on “Voter Mules” Outed by TGP After 2022 Election

This week “The Great One” Mark Levin mentioned the voter mule story that TGP broke in December 2022 after the Midterms. Multi-Millions are flowing into Democrat politicians’ coffers from unknown sources.

After the 2022 midterms, TGP reported on the $24 million flowing into Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s coffers during the election. This money came from unemployed individuals in hundreds of thousands of small donations from around the country.

Of course, the corrupt FBI will not look into this since the FBI and DOJ are corrupt.

This pattern was broken wide open by other citizen journalists and investigators. When tied to prior articles at TGP it began to make more sense.

In 2020 millions were reportedly donated to BLM after George Floyd was killed. At the same time, 20+ police were killed and American cities suffered nearly $2 billion in record damages following the George Floyd riots.

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report that ActBlue was raising money using BLM as its front group. ActBlue is the Democrats’ funding apparatus. We know this from our early reporting and from the fact that BLM later admitted this. In 2022 Black Lives Matter announced in February 2022 that the organization was deactivating its fundraising pages on ActBlue. This was after the Washington Examiner exposed that BLM was still accepting donations on the Democratic platform despite claiming it had stopped amid questions about its finances.

The Daily Caller confirmed that ActBlue was using BLM to raise money. BLM is not a recognized non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services’ to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that their findings confirmed what TGP and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

‘Thousand Currents’ was allegedly a non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg served on its Board. Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. President Bill Clinton gave her a pardon on his last day in office.

So in summary contributions to BLM were funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to at least one organization run by a member of a domestic terrorist group.

In early 2020 FOX News reported that half of all donations to ActBlue in 2019 came from “untraceable, unemployed donors.”

A preliminary computer analysis by the Take Back Action Fund, obtained exclusively by Fox News, has found that nearly half of all 2019 donations to ActBlue were made by people claiming to be unemployed. “After downloading hundreds of millions of [dollars in] donations to the Take Back Action Fund servers, we were shocked to see that almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals,” he said. “The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes.”

Action Fund’s President John Pudner had this to say regarding the finding:

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes,” Pudner said, adding that “4.7 million donations from people without a job … raised serious concerns.”

Shortly after the report in FOX News, TGP reported that according to Real Clear Politics, ActBlue cannot confirm if donations to its website are US or foreign donations:

"When Take Back Our Republic first pointed out in 2015 that foreign interests could potentially use gift cards to flood money in through ActBlue's unverified credit card system, more than 100 members of Congress stopped using the system and 31 Democrats joined 52 Republicans in trying to outlaw the practice," said John Pudner, president of Take Back Action Fund. "It took vendors only a few hours to change their setup to allow the banks to verify if donations were really from Americans," Pudner added. "Unfortunately, as things turned harshly partisan after Trump's election, ActBlue doubled down and moved more and more candidates onto an unverified system at a time when intelligence officials are warning that foreign interests want to impact who wins our elections. TBAF asks ActBlue to join the hundreds who have stopped using this system."

This led us to ask whether China or some other foreign adversary is behind the millions in donations ActBlue labels as ‘unemployed’ individuals.

Then our original article really took off when James O’Keefe went and visited a couple of these voter donors and found out that many were elderly who didn’t know anything about what was going on. They certainly didn’t admit to sending thousands of small donations to Democrat politicians around the country.

This past week Mark Levin shared the subject at the beginning of his Wednesday show.

Levin shared a report from PJ Media sharing our work about voter mules.

This is as corrupt as can be.