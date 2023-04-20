Marc Morano From Climate Depot Joins Rose Unplugged to Discuss the Left’s Latest Climate Mandates (AUDIO)

Marc Morano, author of “The Great Reset” and founder of ClimateDepot.com joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss the latest ideas being pushed by the climate freaks:

  • Family toilet cloth
  • Bidets in every home
  • Limit MLB home runs
  • Reusable Diapers
  • Eliminate Gas Stoves
  • EV Batteries die and go where???

AUDIO:

Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

