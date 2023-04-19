Marc Elias and the Democrat Party Accused of “Possible Criminal Violations of Both the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and the Federal Criminal Code”

Marc Elias was Hillary Clinton’s attorney during her failed run for the Presidency in 2016. He is now being accused of possible criminal violations of both the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and the federal Criminal Code.

Marc Elias was Hillary’s attorney in her failed attempt to win the Presidential election in 2016 but he became famous after the 2020 Election. Elias went around the nation and got himself involved in numerous actions and lawsuits in an effort to put in place mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes. These efforts allowed the Democrat Party to drop off ballots in the election that were not validated for where they came from (i.e. millions of ballots lacked chain of custody documentation) nor were they validated for who they came from (i.e. signature checks were not performed).

This strategy helped the Democrats steal the 2020 Election.

Elias was eventually called out by even Democrats.

Counsel for the Committee to Defeat the President, Dan Backer, sent a letter last week to the DOJ encouraging them to look into alleged illegal actions committed by Marc Elias and the DCCC.

FOX News reported on the requesting that they look into Marc Elias and the Democrat Party:

“Americans deserve to know the truth about the Democratic Party’s shady money laundering schemes, especially when campaign funds are supposed to be spent in one way and they get spent in another,” Backer said. “Based on the Committee’s robust research, and Elias’ own shady past, it seems pretty clear that Elias and other Democrats have engaged in false reporting, and that cannot go unchecked,” he continued. A letter from the FEC obtained by Fox News Digital acknowledged the receipt of the complaint. In the letter, Backer wrote to Heberle about “possible criminal violations of both the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and the federal Criminal Code” allegedly committed by the DCCC and Elias Law Group. “I hope that you will not allow the Biden Administration’s political appointees within the Department of Justice to allow President Biden’s close political allies to gain an unfair advantage in the electoral process by violating federal criminal law with impunity,” Backer wrote. Backer pointed out the “FECA requires each political committee to report to the FEC the purpose of each of its operating expenditures over $200” and that in “a series of FEC filings over the course of 2021 and 2022, the DCCC reported making a total of $5,177,460.62 in payments between October 19, 2021, and July 15, 2022, to Elias Law Group for ‘RECOUNT LEGAL [SERVICES].’”

Backer reminds the FEC of Elias’s prior history related to elections and the DCCC:

Backer also alleged that Elias, “the name partner of Elias Law Group, has a history of allowing Democratic political committees to misrepresent the nature of his firm’s legal services to shield their activities from public scrutiny,” pointing to his former firm, Perkins Coie’s work on the debunked Steele dossier. “Elias has also been sanctioned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for lack of candor,” Backer wrote. “Another federal court accused him of attempting to ‘impinge[]’ upon ‘free, open, rational elections.’” “It is reasonably possible Elias Law Group facilitated the DCCC’s false reporting by providing fraudulent billing statements misrepresenting the purpose of the firm’s charges, to assist in shielding the true nature of their activities from public scrutiny,” Backer alleged. Backer alleged Elias Law Group and the DCCC “may have violated four federal statutes:” “FECA criminal provisions,” the “Sarbanes-Oxley Act,” statutes regarding “false statements,” and “conspiracy” statutes.

Here is the letter from Backer about DCCC and Elias alleged actions.

