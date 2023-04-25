Manhattan Jury Seated For E. Jean Carroll Rape, Defamation Trial Against Trump

A 9-member Manhattan jury on Tuesday was seated for E. Jean Carroll’s rape and defamation trial against Trump.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Carroll refiled the lawsuit in November 2022 after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which allows adults to sue over sexual assaults that occurred decades ago.

Judge Kaplan, a Clinton appointee ruled last month that Trump’s “grab her by the p*ssy” Hollywood Access tape can be played at the civil trial.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote of Trump’s locker room talk, according to the Washington Times.

ABC News reported:

A nine-member jury was seated in Manhattan federal court Tuesday for former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll’s defamation and battery case against former President Donald Trump. Carroll, who brought the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post by calling her allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and saying “This woman is not my type!” when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the 1990s. She added a charge of battery under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations. Two women are expected to testify during the trial that Carroll told them about the alleged attack shortly after it occurred. Two other women are expected to testify that Trump sexually assaulted them, claims that he denies, as Carroll’s attorneys try to show a pattern of conduct. The judge told prospective jurors Tuesday that he was looking to select jurors who are “willing and able to decide this case in a manner that is fair and impartial,” no matter what they may know about those involved.

Earlier this month it was revealed billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman – a Democrat megadonor – is secretly funding E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against President Trump.

This DIRECTLY contradicts E. Jean Carroll’s claim during an October deposition that no one else was paying her legal bills.

E. Jean Carroll appears to have committed perjury.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.