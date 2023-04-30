Man Who Ratted to the Feds and Tried to Destroy President Trump’s Social Media Company Now Works at Starbucks

A so-called whistleblower is paying the price for trying to sic the Biden regime on President Trump’s social media company, Truth Social.
38-year-old Will Wilkerson was the co-founder and a high-ranking executive for the Trump Media and Technology Group. He made a fortune overseeing Truth Social’s explosive growth.
The Daily Mail revealed Saturday that Wilkerson is now working at a North Carolina Starbucks after he previously handed over roughly 150,000 private documents, emails, and contracts to Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and federal and state investigators last year.
Wilkerson first filed the SEC whistleblower complaint back in August 2022 alleging Truth Social relied on “fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws.” He also shared documents and emails from the complaint with The Washington Post.
Onn email leaked to the Post involves an exchange between Wilkerson and fellow co-founder Andy Litinsky, who was supposedly fired because he refused to hand over some his company shares to former First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump fired Wilkerson shortly after learning he leaked internal documents to the liberal paper.
Wilkerson could have been a millionaire had he stuck with Truth Social. Now he is making $16 an hour.
On top of his financial misfortune, Wilkerson is also being sued for defamation by Truth Social’s chief executive, former California congressman Devin Nunes.
The Daily Mail reported:
Wilkerson’s high-paying job with Trump together with stock options had the potential to make him a millionaire, but he decided to distance himself from the Truth Social platform after he supposedly became concerned that investors in the company might be at risk of losing their investments.
Despite the earning potential he had while working for Trump, Wilkerson said he chose to prioritize doing ‘what’s right.’
‘I made the conscious decision. I knew the risks … especially in regards to retaliation. But I don’t think I could have sat back and stayed quiet, even if I was compensated handsomely for doing so. I’m here and I’m not going away’ he told the Washington Post. ‘Ultimately, you know, I just want to do what’s right.’
After contacting investigators in New York and Florida, he accused the Trump Media and Technology Group of violating securities laws. Wilkerson has now become a federally-protected whistleblower.
This month, the company’s chief executive, former Republican congressman Devin Nunes, sued Wilkerson for defamation in a court in Florida.
Nunes claims he had been subjected to ‘anxiety,’ ‘insecurity,’ ‘mental anguish’ and ’emotional distress’ as a result of Wilkerson’s comments.