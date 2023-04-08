Major Distributor Cancels Upcoming Appearances of Budweiser Clydesdale Horses Over Embrace of Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Anheuser-Busch made a huge mistake by embracing transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A major distributor in Missouri has cancelled all upcoming appearances of the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses following the company’s decision to give an endorsement deal to Mulvaney.

People have had it with having wokeness shoved down their throats. Budweiser is going to regret making this choice.

RedState reports:

Budweiser Distributor Cancels Clydesdales as Beer Drinkers Cancel Bud Light The list of American companies and corporations facing backlash and the threat of boycotts as they fall like dominos to the woke mob seems to increase daily. One of the latest is Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev), after recently joining forces with transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light. This latest marketing decision does not seem to be a good one for the beer giant from the outset. On Thursday, Wil Fischer Distributing, located in the Springfield Missouri area, canceled all upcoming appearances of the iconic Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horse team. The distributorship cited concerns about the safety of their employees in the wake of reaction surrounding the partnership between Anheuser-Busch and Mulvaney. The uproar began on Sunday, before the NCAA men’s basketball championship game on Monday, when Mulvaney, a biological male who is documenting his transitioning into a woman on Instagram, posted a sponsored post. The Instagram video showed Mulvaney sitting in front of several cans of Bud Light beer and announcing a contest sponsored by Bud Light. Pushback against the endorsement by Mulvaney began immediately on social media. One of the first was from singer-songwriter Kid Rock, who took to Instagram wearing a MAGA hat, which automatically counts as violence for some. He shouted profanities at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, then began shooting at cases of the beer with an automatic rifle.

Why would they destroy their own brand like this?

Clydesdales canceled: local Budweiser distributor cancels upcoming showings https://t.co/ZzerAy8RI0 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) April 7, 2023

Another iconic American company self-destructs by choosing wokeness.

It’s very sad.