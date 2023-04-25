“MAGA Extremists” – Joe Biden Attacks Trump and His Supporters Shortly After Announcing 2024 Reelection Campaign (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on his abysmal economy at the Washington Hilton.

Biden attacked “MAGA extremists” during his remarks shortly after announcing his 2024 reelection campaign.

80-year-old Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video in which Biden doesn’t even speak directly to the American people.

Biden wasted no time attacking Trump and his supporters.

“The speaker, the former president, and the MAGA extremists are cut from a different cloth. They treat [working class people], they treat these folks, and they think they’re a threat,” Biden said losing the battle with his teleprompter.

WATCH: