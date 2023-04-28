‘Made Us Targets of Assassination’ – Justice Alito Says He Knows Who Leaked Dobbs Draft

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he knows who leaked the Dobbs draft to Politico last year.

A draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico’s senior legal reporter Josh Gerstein last May.

Via Politico: “The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.”

Justice Alito’s opinion is a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation” according to Politico.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

“This made us targets of assassination,” Alito said of the draft leak to Politico.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court issued a report on the Dobbs draft leak.

The report says the leaker could not be found and that new protocols for drafts have been put in place.

97 Supreme Court staffers were interviewed and signed sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury denying being the Dobbs draft leaker.

Justice Alito said despite this report, he likely knows who the leaker is.

Alito said the leaker’s motive was to stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v Wade.

