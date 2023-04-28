“Looks Like Another Empty Vault to Me!”- Geraldo Rivera Gets Roasted After Vile Tweet About Tucker Carlson Following Tucker’s Departure – Greg Gutfeld Issues Sarcastic Response

Geraldo Rivera is maybe the most odious and dumbest person left on Fox News. America gave him a brutal reminder of this reality earlier this week.

Rivera refused to wish Tucker Carlson well after he was ousted from FOX News. Instead, he smeared Tucker’s character for revealing the truth behind what really happened on J6.

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.

Recall that when Tucker aired never-before-seen video footage taken from inside the U.S. Capitol back in March, he completely destroyed the corporate media and Uniparty narrative behind J6.

Here is what he said:

The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. The video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim. And that’s exactly why the Democratic Party and its allies in the media prevented you from seeing it. The crowd was enormous. A small percentage of them were hooligans, they committed vandalism … but the overwhelming majority weren’t. They were peaceful, they were ordinary and meek. These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers.

Americans responded to Rivera’s nasty comments and proceeded to bury him.

Looks like another empty vault to me. — Michael Godman (@godman_michael) April 26, 2023

He is such a loser. Coming from most Women’s standards — HowsTrix 1776 (@blake81161) April 26, 2023

Did you tweet this from your electric Bentley? — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) April 26, 2023

If u capitalize “Insurrection” it makes it true. — DavidFox (@cochise251) April 26, 2023

You never amounted to anything but being a clown prop sidekick. Sounds like jealousy to me. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 26, 2023

Greg Gutfeld also saw Rivera’s ugly tweet about Tucker and issued this pithy, sarcastic response.

You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people. https://t.co/20LOwVzXwS — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 26, 2023

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, there is no lost love between Rivera and Gutfeld. Earlier this month, the two men got into a nasty argument after Rivera bragged about buying an electric vehicle and praised the Biden regime’s push to eliminate gas-powered cars.