Looking Like a Boss: Trump Enters Court and Pleads Not Guilty to Bogus Charges by Soros-Funded DA

TRUMP stepping into court. Total BADDASS pic.twitter.com/SJ6SbWD72K — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 4, 2023

President Trump was welcomed back to New York City this week with an arraignment by the Soros-funded DA on junk felony charges.

Trump looked like a badass. The business mogul and US president has never been charged with a felony in his 75 plus years.

The Democrats released photos today of President Trump inside the court room where he was slightly hunched over with his hands off the table. The photo was the left’s best attempt to make President Trump look week and uncertain.

President Trump pleaded not guilty to the junk charges that have yet to be released to the public.

Joe Biden flew a top DOJ official to make certain the Democrats could manufacture charges against Trump. They know a jury in New York City of committed leftists will never allow President Trump to have a fair trial.

President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 “felonies.” manufactured especially for him by Soros-funded Alvin Bragg.

