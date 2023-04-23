LOL: “WHERE AM I?” – President Trump SLAMS Joe Biden For Constantly Getting Lost and Wandering Around Stages – “He Doesn’t Know What The Hell He’s Talking About… He’s All Ga-Ga” (VIDEO)

President Trump obliterated Joe Biden on his corruption and feebleminded behavior while warning about the threat of nuclear war in his speech Friday at the Lee County GOP dinner in Florida.

In a sad but hilarious excerpt, President Trump said, “he’s all ga-ga, then he walks off the stage, but he’s supposed to walk that way! Where am I? Where am I?!”

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Joe Biden’s many blunders where he got lost on stage and wandered around here, here, here, and here. He has no idea what is happening when his handlers place him on a stage.

The Gateway Pundit reported live on the President’s speech in Lee County. Watch the replay of his full remarks here:

President Trump spoke about the never-before-seen corruption from Joe Biden and the threat of World War III after a “total humiliation in Afghanistan.” “I don’t want to be right about this. But I’ll tell you what, we’re very close,” said the President.

President Trump then took aim at Joe Biden’s rhetoric, stating, “he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” He continued, “sometimes you have to talk tough, and sometimes you have to talk soft, and he’s got a mixed up. He talks tough when you’re supposed to talk soft, and he talks soft when you’re supposed to talk tough.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump told the crowd in Florida, “standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three.”

Later in the evening, the President went to a Pizza shop in the area with US Rep. Byron Donald, and the locals cheered and chanted enthusiastically, “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump” and “USA, USA, USA.” The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump showed his gratitude to local law enforcement by sending pizzas to the police department for every officer that had to work a shift for the presidential detail.

When President Trump told the crowd, “We’re going to become the 47th President of the United States,” they erupted in cheers and chanted, “USA, USA, USA.”

Watch below: