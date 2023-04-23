Lizzo Brings Drag Queens on Stage at All-Ages Concert in Tennessee to Protest State’s Laws

Rapper Lizzo brought a group of drag queens on stage at her all-ages concert in defiance of the state’s law that bans “adult cabaret entertainment” in public or locations where children can view it.

The legislation was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in March, but it has been temporarily halted by a federal judge claiming that it might be a First Amendment violation.

“Adult cabaret performances” are defined in the law, in part, as “male or female impersonators.”

Lizzo’s second leg of The Special 2our tour kicked off on Friday in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena.

THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wRe7cOpBvO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

Several of the performers brought on stage by the performer were Ru Paul’s Drag Race alumni, including Aquaria, Vanessa Vanjie, Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo told the crowd at the concert. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? … Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

You have my heart Knoxville Thank you for sharing a safe space with me pic.twitter.com/t4sCiJIThz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

“What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us,” the performer continued.

Sesame Street character Elmo was also featured on Lizzo’s tour.