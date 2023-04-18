LIVE: Hearing to Oust Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from Office Held This Afternoon (VIDEO)

A hearing is being held this afternoon on the corrupt St. Louis Soros-backed Circuit Court Attorney Kim Gardner.

Yesterday, St. Louis Soros-backed Circuit Court Attorney Kim Gardner through her actions set a murderer free.

We discussed this in the post below earlier today.

Unhinged Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Creates “Exclusion List” Banning 28 City Cops From Testifying in Court

The hearing to remove Kim Gardner from office is going on live now.  There was a break at 3pm Central time and now they are back.

Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey is behind the move to remove this corrupt Soros-backed Attorney from office.

Next she should be indicted for harming the city of St. Louis and ignoring her oath of office.

See the video below.

