LIVE: Hearing to Oust Soros-Backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from Office Held This Afternoon (VIDEO)

A hearing is being held this afternoon on the corrupt St. Louis Soros-backed Circuit Court Attorney Kim Gardner.

Yesterday, St. Louis Soros-backed Circuit Court Attorney Kim Gardner through her actions set a murderer free.

We discussed this in the post below earlier today.

The hearing to remove Kim Gardner from office is going on live now. There was a break at 3pm Central time and now they are back.

Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey is behind the move to remove this corrupt Soros-backed Attorney from office.

Next she should be indicted for harming the city of St. Louis and ignoring her oath of office.

See the video below.