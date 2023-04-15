Lingerie Brand Billed as “Created By Women, For Women” Features Ad of Biological Male in Bra and Panties

Luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette bills the company as created ‘by women, for women.”

Taking a page out of the Bud Light marketing plan, which led to a nationwide boycott resulting in the reported loss of reportedly over $7 billion in market cap value in recent days, Birdette “celebrated” women by putting a biological man in lingerie in a recent ad.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Birdette featured a male model in their new “RUBY” 3-piece lingerie set. Model Jake DuPree poses in a red bra, panties, and red matching stockings. The caption reads, “Red curtain moment! @jakedupree stars in the RUBY 3 piece set.”

Why a biological male is wearing a bra, with no breasts to support, is anyones guess.

