Left-Wing Protesters Shut Down Montana House After Transgender Lawmaker Censured For Hateful Comments About Republicans (VIDEO)

Left-wing protesters shut down the Montana House on Monday after transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr was barred from speaking.

The activists were protesting the censure of transgender Democrat Rep. Zooey Zephyr that was led by the Montana Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr is a biological male who wears ‘woman face’ and mocks real women.

He was censured and barred from speaking on the House floor until he apologized for making hateful comments about Republicans and threatening them.

The transgender lawmaker claimed that Republicans would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban sex change surgeries and potentially-sterilizing hormone treatments for minors.

“This body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said while speaking about the bill on the House floor last Tuesday. “If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

The left-wing protesters shouted, “let her speak!”

The left-wing protesters banged on the door to the Montana House Gallery.

Zooey Zephyr held up a microphone as protesters chanted, “let her speak!”

Several protesters were arrested.