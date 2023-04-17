Leaked Documents Reveal Chinese Balloon Filmed Floating Over US Carried a Raft of Sensors and Antennas Not Identifiable by US Officials

In late January and early February, a China spy balloon crossed over Alaska and the continental United States.

The Biden regime was aware of the Chinese spy balloon in US air space since the previous Saturday, January 28th.

The Biden administration initially ignored the threat hoping the balloon would not be detected. But after amateur photographers captured the balloon flying over Montana the Biden White House had to admit they knew about the balloon.

The balloon crossed over major US military bases and missile silos.

The Gateway Pundit put together this graphic to show how many military bases were in the balloon’s path as it maneuvered across the United States.

Here is a list of the US Military bases in the path of the China Spy Balloon.

** Malstrom Air Force Base – Montana – home of 341st Military Wing

** Ellsworth Air Force Base – South Dakota – home of 28th bomb wing

** Joe Foss Field ANG – South Dakota – home of 114th fighter wing

** Sioux City ANG – Iowa – national gard base

** Offutt Air Force Base -Nebraska – headquarters US strategic command

** Camp Ashland – Nebraska –

** Lincoln ANG – Nebraska

** Whiteman Air Force Base – Missouri – home of B52 bombers

** Fort Leonard Wood – Missouri – Army training installation

** St. Louis Army Human Resources – St. Louis, MO

** Scott Air Force Base – Illinois – home of the Air Mobility Command

** Fort Campbell – Tennessee – home fo Screaming eagles, the 101st Airborne

** Nashville ANG – Tennessee

** Smyrna ANG – Tennessee

** Houston Barracks – Tennessee

** McGhee Tyson ANG – Tennessee

** Pope Air Force Base – North Carolina – Air mobility command

** Fort Bragg – North Carolina – one of the largest military installations in the world

** MCAS New River – North Carolina

** Camp Lejeune – North Carolina – military training facility

** US Coast Guard Station Fort Macon

This was an unprecedented national security threat.

Now, leaked documents by Jack Teixeira reveal the China balloon that traversed the continental United States had a raft of sensors and antennas that the US government had not identified after a week following the incident.

US intelligence also were aware of up to four additional balloons

The Washington Post reported:

U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese spy balloons, and questions lingered about the true capabilities of the one that flew over the continental United States in January and February, according to previously unreported top-secret intelligence documents. The Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States this year, called Killeen-23 by U.S. intelligence agencies, carried a raft of sensors and antennas the U.S. government still had not identified more than a week after shooting it down, according to a document allegedly leaked to a Discord chatroom by Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Another balloon flew over a U.S. carrier strike group in a previously unreported incident, and a third crashed in the South China Sea, a second top-secret document stated, though it did not provide specific information for launch dates. A document produced by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and dated Feb. 15 — 10 days after the Air Force shot down the balloon that flew over the United States — contains the most detailed government assessment to date of Killeen-23 and two balloons from previous years, labeled Bulger-21 and Accardo-21. It was not clear from the documents if Bulger-21 and Accardo-21 were the same balloons that flew over the carrier strike group and crashed.

This is just the latest failure by the Biden regime as China continues to win against these conflicted clowns.