Leaked CVS ‘Gender Transition Guidelines’ Require Staff to Use ‘Preferred Pronouns,’ Let Men Use Women’s Restrooms

“Gender transition guidelines” for CVS employees require them to use coworkers’ preferred pronouns and allow men to use the women’s restrooms.

Men can use whichever bathroom they prefer, whether they claim to be transgender or not, according to the guidelines obtained by FOX Business.

Per the guidelines, according to the report, “employees are told they may be entitled to a medical leave of absence ‘under the Family and Medical Leave Act, state law, and/or CVS Health policy.’ Transitioning employees are asked to tell their immediate leaders about their transition so the company ‘can provide support and to make your transition as smooth as possible.'”

“You may also wish to have appropriate medical care to support your transition, including treatments such as hormone replacement therapy and/or gender confirmation surgery,” the guidelines state.

The guide continues, “During and after the transition has occurred, CVS Health encourages you to continue to partner with your Leader and your Advice & Counsel representative, and to immediately report any issues that you might have with your employment, your work environment, and/or your Leader, co-workers, clients, and customers.”

The guidelines contain a section titled “Guidelines for Supporting a Colleague who is Transitioning,” which “encourages employees to be an ally by asking colleagues to let them know if they say or do anything that makes them uncomfortable.”

CVS tells transgender employees to tell their coworkers that they “won’t tolerate even subtle forms of discrimination or harassment in the workplace.”

Employees are not permitted to “misgender” a transgender employee once they have been told their preferred pronouns and must use their new chosen name when addressing them.

“People use different terms to refer to themselves, but some terms are universally considered disrespectful and violate CVS’s policy against discrimination and harassment,” the guide states. “Terms like transgender, trans-male/trans-female, non-binary or ‘male’ or ‘female’ should be used.”

Regarding bathroom use, the company says customers and employees should “determine the most appropriate for themselves.”

“Any colleague, customer, or patient—transgender or otherwise–may choose to use the restroom and/or locker room that is appropriate to the gender they identify with,” the guide reads.

The policies also say that transgender employees can “dress in accordance with their gender identity.”