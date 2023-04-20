Lawsuit Filed Against Anheuser-Busch Over Racist and Sexist Hiring Policies Company Fails to Define What it Means by ‘Woman’

America First Legal (AFL) filed federal civil rights complaints against Anheuser-Busch over their systemic and discriminatory hiring, promotion, and job-training employment practices.
AFL accused the company of failing to define what it means by the term “women.” As the corporation responsible for Bud Light, and as an eager and willing partner with and funder of “transgender activist” and biological male Dylan Mulvaney, it is safe to assume that the company’s definition of a woman is not limited to biological females.
We’re holding woke companies accountable for racist and sexist hiring practices.
This week we filed federal civil rights complaints against @AnheuserBusch and @BlackRock: pic.twitter.com/ioZPIBfWi0
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 19, 2023
America First Legal announced the lawsuit on Monday.
America First Legal (AFL), as part of its initiative under the Center for Legal Equality, filed a federal civil rights complaint against Anheuser-Busch requesting that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) open a civil rights investigation of Anheuser-Busch’s systemic and discriminatory hiring, promotion, and job-training employment practices.
Under the cloak of “equity,” woke companies like Anheuser-Busch proudly discriminate based on race, color, national origin, and sex in their employment practices.
For example, Anheuser-Busch created a Leadership Accelerator Program that provides “formal mentorship, executive interaction, and leadership development curriculum for those who identify with historically underrepresented groups as they join our organization in a full-time capacity.” Only specific individuals of specified races, colors, and national origins – notably excluding White and Asian Americans – are invited to apply:
In Anheuser-Busch’s 2022 Annual Report, the company highlights its “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” initiative as a “global priority for AB InBev’s Senior Leadership Team.” The company created a Global DEI “Council”, chaired by its CEO, “dedicated to collaborating on impactful decisions and championing DEI at the highest levels of the organization.” This “DEI” initiative, however, appears to be nothing more than a vehicle to implement race, national origin, and sex quotas in hiring and promotion.
Notably, the company fails to define what it means by the term “women.” As the corporation responsible for Bud Light, and as an eager and willing partner with and funder of “transgender activist” and biological male Dylan Mulvaney, it is safe to assume that the company’s definition of a woman is not limited to biological females.