Lawsuit Filed Against Anheuser-Busch Over Racist and Sexist Hiring Policies Company Fails to Define What it Means by ‘Woman’

America First Legal (AFL) filed federal civil rights complaints against Anheuser-Busch over their systemic and discriminatory hiring, promotion, and job-training employment practices.

AFL accused the company of failing to define what it means by the term “women.” As the corporation responsible for Bud Light, and as an eager and willing partner with and funder of “transgender activist” and biological male Dylan Mulvaney, it is safe to assume that the company’s definition of a woman is not limited to biological females.

We’re holding woke companies accountable for racist and sexist hiring practices. This week we filed federal civil rights complaints against @AnheuserBusch and @BlackRock: pic.twitter.com/ioZPIBfWi0 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 19, 2023

America First Legal announced the lawsuit on Monday.