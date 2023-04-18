Kyle Rittenhouse Countersues Gaige Grosskreutz, the Guy Who Attacked Him with Skateboard and Who’s Now Suing Him

(Above – Kyle Rittenhouse shooting Gaige Grosskreutz in self-defense as Grosskreutz pulled a gun on the young lad.)

Kyle Rittenhouse is known as an American who protects himself. He saved his own life and now he is protecting himself again.

Kyle Rittenhouse made the news in a big way in 2020 after defending himself and the property of others against BLM protesters in Racine, Wisconsin. The young lad shot and killed two BLM protesters who attempted to kill him and nearly blew off the arm of another.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts of any crimes for his actions in a court of law in Wisconsin a year later. His actions were clearly in self-defense.

Rittenhouse’s innocence was short-lived. In February, the father of one of the BLM attackers sued Rittenhouse for wrongful death. John Huber, is the father of Anthony Huber, who was killed during looting, rioting, and vandalism by Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

Anthony Huber was killed when he attacked then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse during the riots.

Huber was shot dead when he tried to beat Kyle Rittenhouse to death with a skateboard.

Another BLM protester who attempted to kill Rittenhouse that day was Gaige Grosskreutz. This man pulled a gun on Rittenhouse seconds after Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber. Before he could fire off a shot, Rittenhouse shot and nearly blew Grosskreutz’s arm off.

Grosskreutz announced he was suing Rittenhouse in late February after Huber’s father announced his lawsuit.

Slay News reported this week that Rittenhouse is countersuing Grosskreutz:

Kyle Rittenhouse has turned the tables and announced he is countersuing Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the armed Black Lives Matter rioters who attacked him. Grosskreutz pointed a gun in Rittenhouse’s face during the rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, forcing the then-teen to defend himself with appropriate force. During Rittenhouse’s trial, Grosskreutz took the stand and admitted he pointed a gun at the armed 17-year-old first before he was shot in the arm. The prosecutors were stunned by his admission in open court, knowing a not guilty verdict for Rittenhouse would follow, and did not handle the moment well. Grosskreutz then sued Rittenhouse for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims.

Rittenhouse is now fighting back, however, and will countersue Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse released a tweet sharing that he is countersuing Grosskreutz.

Today I have filed a counter lawsuit against Mr. Grosskreutz-for assault and emotional distress we look forward to holding him accountable in court.

You can support me and help me with this lawsuit by donating at https://t.co/GHncGiUx5Z — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 15, 2023

Americans have the right to defend themselves.