King Charles’s Coronation Balcony Lineup Won’t Include Harry and Bitter Meghan Markle



Harry and Meghan excluded from the Coronation lineup.

Buckingham Palace announced its balcony lineup for the upcoming coronation of King Charles.

But Harry and bitter Meghan Markle will did not make the cut.

Only the working members of the royal family will be represented.

Harry and Meghan were previously excluded from appearing on the royal balcony during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Daily Mail reported:

King Charles and Camilla will celebrate their coronation on the Buckingham Palace balcony without Harry and Meghan if they decide to attend, it was revealed today. His Majesty is said to want to show the world how he is slimming down Britain’s monarchy – and will reward his most loyal family members including William, Kate and their three children. But the Sussexes, who are yet to RSVP, and Prince Andrew will not be among them. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will also miss out. A source told The Mirror: ‘The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.’ After returning to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State coach, Charles and Camilla will stand on the balcony to wave to crowds and watch a RAF flypast. They will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children – Prince George, nine; Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will be there.

What did they expect?