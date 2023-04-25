Katie Hobbs Vetoes The “Tamale Bill” to Ease Restrictions on Arizona Street Vendors Selling Cottage Food Products – Democrat Legislators Have Mixed Reactions on Veto Override

Questionably elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently vetoed a bipartisan bill that would ease restrictions on street vendors selling homemade food goods or “cottage food products” and received the support of over two-thirds of the Arizona Legislature.

GOP State Rep. Travis Grantham’s HB2509, dubbed “the tamale bill,” would help support entrepreneurship and small business, namely in Arizona’s Hispanic community.

But Communist Katie Hobbs does not believe everyday Arizonans should have the right to run a tax-free small business with low start-up costs or have neighborhood bake sales to raise money.

Republicans and some Democrats are trying to override Hobbs’ veto.

Hobbs’ veto earned backlash from some Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Alma Hernandez, who said she was “VERY disappointed.” Hernandez continued, “It makes no sense. People are NOT dying from street food…”

As a public health professional, I am VERY disappointed to see that a bipartisan bill allowing Arizonans to make an honest living by selling things like tamales, tortillas, and sweets legally was vetoed by Gov. @katiehobbs. It makes no sense. People are NOT dying from street food… — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) April 19, 2023

However, Democrats have no power in the legislature under radical leftist tyrant Katie Hobbs. Arizona Senate Democrats got cold feet on defying Katie Hobbs with a veto override. They recently stated they “will not be providing the required votes needed to override Governor Hobbs’ veto of HB2509.”

Press Release: Senate Democratic Leadership Respond to the Veto of HB2509 pic.twitter.com/N39FpKTvgc — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) April 21, 2023

Senate Democrats will hold a press conference this morning in response to what they call “ongoing political theater surrounding HB2509.”

Rep. Hernandez slammed her Democratic colleagues for “showing they are too weak to make their own decisions as lawmakers.”

Political theatre 🎭 when people vote a certain way and are then too scared to stand with their community because they’re afraid of political repercussions and more concerned about the optics. And agreeing to changes that are absolutely non-starters. Showing they are too weak to… pic.twitter.com/eWHfU1m2Vh — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) April 25, 2023

Senate President Warren Petersen responded to Hobbs’ veto by tweeting, “This legislation had a supermajority vote. Both Rs and Ds agreed this is good policy and in the best interest of Arizona. We aren’t here to bow to the municipal beauracrats. We are here to help the citizens of Arizona. Looks like a good bill to put back up for a veto override.”

Rep. Justin Heath agreed and heckled the radical left, suggesting that they should rename the bill “TaFemales bill” for gender inclusivity.

Katie Hobbs just vetoed the Cottage Foods Bill (AKA "the Tamale Bill") which passed with a supermajority.

Maybe we can get the Democrats on board to override that veto on the "Tamale Bill" if we agree to calling them "TaFemales" to be more inclusive…🤔 https://t.co/pRcLlQiNZV — Az State Rep. Justin Heap (@azjustinheap) April 19, 2023

This is an industry that many in Arizona’s Hispanic community, which makes up a third of the state, take part in. If you live in Phoenix, you have probably purchased homemade food from local street vendors who are Hispanic.

State Rep. Alex Kolodin chimed in on Katie Hobbs’ history of discrimination against blacks and Hispanics by tweeting, “Hobbs’ veto plays right into the racist stereotype of Latinos as dirty and unsanitary. It is disrespectful and should be overridden.”

Hobbs' veto plays right into the racist stereotype of Latinos as dirty and unsanitary. It is disrespectful and should be overriden. El partido Republicano está contigo! https://t.co/ST7vQUozuj — Rep. Alexander Kolodin (@realAlexKolodin) April 20, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Katie Hobbs floundered on stage at a Hispanic gubernatorial forum when a moderator asked her what lessons she has learned from Arizona’s Hispanic community, while serving for over a decade in office. She could not say one good thing about Hispanics at this event, and she refused to attend the next Hispanic forum she was invited to while campaigning for Governor.

Kari Lake reposted the clip last week.

.@katiehobbs just vetoed a bill that would have allowed street vendors to sell tamales. This shouldn't be too surprising. She never had anything nice to say about our Latino community. pic.twitter.com/2QdJ8EZy5h — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

This should not surprise anybody.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Katie Hobbs already broke the record for most vetoed bills in one legislative session on her warpath to veto nearly every law introduced by Republican lawmakers.

Katie Hobbs’ attempt to have a Marxist One-Party state is destroying the lives of Arizonans.