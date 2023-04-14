Karine Jean-Pierre Praises Joe Biden For Walking (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday visited the Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Ireland.

Not every Irish Catholic was excited about Biden’s pilgrimage to the Knock Shrine.

An Irish Catholic man confronted a priest ahead of Biden’s visit to Knock Basilica.

“He’s a public sinner,” the man said criticizing Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Irish Catholic man confronts a priest at Knock Shrine in Co. Mayo ahead of Joe Biden's visit: "He's Pro-abortion and the 8,500 babies that was murdered last year, will that be part of the ceremony? He's really pushing this. He's a public sinner."pic.twitter.com/q6iCENiPWA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 13, 2023

Biden was escorted to the Knock Shrine anyway.

Joe Biden reportedly broke down in tears at the Knock Shrine after a meeting with the priest who performed the last rights on his son, Beau.

US President Joe Biden broke down in tears at Knock Shrine earlier, after a meeting with the priest who performed the last rights on his son Beau Biden — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 14, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was caught on a hot mic praising Joe Biden for walking to the Knock Shrine.

“He’s walking. He’s walking under the umbrella. He’s walking. He’s right there,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She sounds so proud!

WATCH: