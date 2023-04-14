Karine Jean-Pierre Praises Joe Biden For Walking (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday visited the Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Ireland.

Not every Irish Catholic was excited about Biden’s pilgrimage to the Knock Shrine.

An Irish Catholic man confronted a priest ahead of Biden’s visit to Knock Basilica.

“He’s a public sinner,” the man said criticizing Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Biden was escorted to the Knock Shrine anyway.

Joe Biden reportedly broke down in tears at the Knock Shrine after a meeting with the priest who performed the last rights on his son, Beau.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was caught on a hot mic praising Joe Biden for walking to the Knock Shrine.

“He’s walking. He’s walking under the umbrella. He’s walking. He’s right there,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She sounds so proud!

WATCH:

