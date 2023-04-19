Karine Jean-Pierre Claims Hunter and Valerie Biden Paid Their Own Way in Ireland (VIDEO)

Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday insisted Hunter Biden and Valerie Biden paid their own way in Ireland.
Joe Biden, his son Hunter and grifter sister Valerie traveled to Ireland last week for a taxpayer-funded vacation.
Biden proudly introduced them during a stop at a pub.
WATCH:
Biden in Ireland: "I'm here with my sister, Valerie, and my younger son, Hunter Biden. Stand up, guys. I'm proud of you." pic.twitter.com/G5GfnUD7iR
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023
Hunter and Valerie flew to Ireland on Air Force One with Joe, however, Karine Jean-Pierre claimed they paid their own way.
Hunter Biden flew on Air Force One. Did they pay for, did they contribute air fare, accommodations, ground transportation – what,” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.
Karine Jean-Pierre insisted the Bidens followed all protocols like every other president has when family members travel on Air Force One.
“Yes, they paid their own way,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.
WATCH:
TODAY: @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre laughs and ends briefing when asked whether Hunter Biden, President @JoeBiden's son who is under investigation paid for his own trip to Ireland last week. WATCH and REACT pic.twitter.com/B2RliMtvvE
— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 18, 2023