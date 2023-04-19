Karine Jean-Pierre Can’t Say Why Biden Hasn’t Invited Nashville Covenant School Shooting Victims’ Families to White House (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday couldn’t say why Joe Biden has not invited Nashville Covenant School shooting victims’ families to the White House.

Transgender terrorist Audrey Hale murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Biden invited three Democrat Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the state legislature to the White House.

The three Democrat lawmakers incited an insurrection.

Biden snubbed the shooting victims’ families.

“You’re gonna have three of the lawmakers who protested after the Nashville Covenant School shooting. Have any of the victims or the victims’ families been invited?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I don’t have anything to read out,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“Why?” Peter Doocy asked.

“I just don’t have anything,” KJP said.

WATCH: