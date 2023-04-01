Kamala Harris Refuses to Comment on Trump Indictment So Zambia’s President Chimes In (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris flew all the way to Africa to reinforce the relationship between the US and Africa.

“We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said earlier this week while visiting Ghana.

But she won’t visit the US-Mexico border.

US Vice President Kamala Harris receives a heartfelt welcome from Dr Bawumia as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport, strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the United States and Ghana. 🇬🇭🇺🇸#TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/lE1hVvjkBQ — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 26, 2023

Kamala Harris has spent an entire week in Africa delivering cringeworthy speeches.

Harris visited Zambia on Friday and delivered a joint presser with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris for comment on the Trump indictment.

“I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president,” Harris said when a reporter asked for comment on the Trump indictment.

Zambia’s president chimed in and said no one is above the law.

“And when there’s transgression against law, it does not matter who is involved. I think that is what the rule of law means. This is universal,” the Zambian president said.

Then he compared Trump’s indictment to the corruption in Africa.

“And here, Vice President, we have a scenario now when we fight against corruption which has taken away resources from children and the sick — sometimes names are thrown into it and perceptions are created that are totally inappropriate,” he said. “Because transgressions against the law, if you take what belongs to the public, you have offended the law and the name does not matter.”

WATCH: