JUST SAD: Fetterman Can Barely Read Opening Remarks at Subcommittee Hearing

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania chaired his first subcommittee hearing and it was an absolute train wreck.

During his opening remarks, the freshman Senator could barely read his opening remarks which was more than likely written by one of his staffers.

As Fetterman stumbled on top of his words, it was very clear the Harvard graduate is in not in any condition to chair any subcommittee hearing.

The hearing Fetterman was chairing over was titled “SNAP and other Nutrition Assistance in the Farm Bill.”

John Fetterman chaired a subcommittee hearing today. Here is his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/Y6EHYkhkBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 19, 2023

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is chairing his first subcommittee hearing. It’s focusing on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and other nutrition assistance in the Farm Bill. In response to a proposal to cut funding to the program formerly known as food stamps, Fetterman said, “Cut SNAP for families and kids while pushing tax cuts for billionaires? Not on my watch.”

PA Senator John Fetterman (D) gavels in his 1st Senate hearing of the yr,following his return Monday after being treated for clinical depression since mid-Feb. He's chairing a Senate Ag. Food & Nutrition Subcmte hearing on SNAP & other food aid programs in the upcoming farm bill. https://t.co/YxMAB2sBSM pic.twitter.com/xkiJWny6Fo — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 19, 2023

The subcommittee hearing on SNAP (Formerly known as food stamps) benefits come around the same time the 2023 Farm Bill is set to be voted on.

Every five years Congress comes together to vote on the Farm Bill which has a tremendous impact on farmers lives but within the massive bill there are other things included such as SNAP benefits.

Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson is calling for the new Farm Bill to require more SNAP recipients to be subject to work requirements but Democrats have refused to entertain the idea.