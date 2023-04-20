JUST IN: Trump-Appointed Judge Denies Bragg’s Request to Block Subpoena of Ex-Prosecutor and Hillary Clinton Lawyer

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s request to block the House GOP’s subpoena of ex-prosecutor and former Hillary Clinton lawyer Mark Pomerantz

US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, said there is no legal basis to block House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s subpoena.

AP reported:

A federal judge will let House Republicans question a former Manhattan prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, ruling Wednesday that there is no legal basis to block the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil rejected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order and injunction, finding that committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued the subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz with valid legislative purpose. Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, issued the ruling hours after a hearing in which she peppered lawyers on both sides with questions, asking them to parse thorny issues of sovereignty, separation of powers and Congressional oversight arising from the historic indictment. Acknowledging the “political dogfights” surrounding the case, the judge said in her ruling that she “does not endorse either side’s agenda.” She encouraged both sides to speak and “reach a mutually agreeable compromise” on how Pomerantz’s deposition will proceed.

Earlier this month House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed former Manhattan DA prosecutor and Hillary Clinton lawyer, Mark Pomerantz for a deposition.

Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor on the Manhattan DA’s team investigating Trump resigned in protest after District Attorney Alvin Bragg ended the investigation.

He then went on to write a book on the topic.

In the book, he claims the investigation “developed evidence convincing us that Donald Trump had committed serious crimes.”

60 minutes recently brought on Mark Pomerantz to promote his new book to the masses.

Jim Jordan summoned Mark Pomerantz for a closed-door deposition on April 20, according to the subpoena reviewed by this reporter.