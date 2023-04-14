JUST IN: Supreme Court Temporary Lifts Restriction on Abortion Pill

The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily lifted restriction to access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Justice Alito blocked a lower court’s ruling that restricted access to the abortion pill until Wednesday at 11:59.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointee last week issued an order blocking access to mifepristone.

The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld parts of Judge Kacsmaryk’s order.

CNBC reported: