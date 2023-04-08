JUST IN: Maricopa County Republicans UNANIMOUSLY Condemn Sham Indictment of President Trump – Arizona GOP Finally Follows Suit AFTER Pressure From Trump and Maricopa County Member

The MAGA Maricopa County Republican Committee(MCRC) on Tuesday unanimously passed a strongly worded resolution condemning the Indictment of President Donald J. Trump and acknowledging that “President Trump is likely the most investigated living human being in world history.”

This is the opposite of the Arizona GOP(AZGOP), which remained nearly silent on the indictment since day one.

Following news of President Trump’s incoming indictment by corrupt Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, the Arizona GOP did not speak out against the radical left’s persecution of President Trump until Kari Lake War Room publicly called them out on March 30.

Did we miss the @AZGOP statement on the Indictment of @realDonaldTrump? — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 31, 2023

It wasn’t until two hours after a Twitter account for Kari Lake called out the Arizona GOP for their silence — nearly two weeks after Trump announced he would be indicted — that the AZGOP finally released a public statement. In fact, until now, this appears to have been the only tweet by @AZGOP that references Trump since October 23, 2022, when Kelli Ward was Chairwoman.

Democrats are abusing and politicizing justice with their indictment of President Trump. This is election-meddling at its most egregious. Don't let Arizona turn into New York – vote Republican in 2024! 🇺🇸 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) March 31, 2023

Further, the Arizona GOP did not make any public statements immediately after President Trump was arrested on Tuesday with 34 felony counts related to so-called ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Below is the press release from MCRC announcing their resolution which was passed on April 4, the day of Trump’s arrest:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE On Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Guidance Committee passed unanimously a resolution Condemning the Indictment of President Donald J. Trump. Please find the full resolution below: WHEREAS, We, the Executive Guidance Committee of the Maricopa County Republican Committee recognize that President Donald J. Trump has been the subject of an endless campaign of character assassination by political rivals, including a failed special counsel investigation (Mueller), two spurious impeachment attempts and a failed congressional committee which concealed exculpatory evidence regarding January 6, 2021; and, WHEREAS, We acknowledge that President Trump is likely the most investigated living human being in world history; and, WHEREAS, We demand fair and equal treatment under the law for all and that our system of justice demands that we investigate crimes in search of perpetrators vs. investigating citizens in search of crimes for political gain; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that We unequivocally condemn the indictment of President Donald J. Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, as nothing more than a continued political witch hunt.

The Arizona Teenage Republicans joined the MCRC in speaking out against the indictment of President Trump with a statement on Thursday, April 6.

President Trump later posted the MCRC’s resolution on Truth Social around 10 am MST on Friday, as the Arizona GOP remained close to silent on the bogus indictment and attack on American liberties.

Later in the day, MCRC Member at Large Brian Ference slammed the Arizona GOP and newly elected AZGOP Chairman Jeff DeWit for their silence on the continued witchhunt against President Trump, saying,

Ference: @realDonaldTrump has reposted on Truth Social the @MaricopaGOP resolution Unanimously condemning his indictment. Will @AZGOP and @JeffDeWitAZ release a similar statewide resolution?

Finally, many hours later, AZGOP shared a resolution denouncing President Trump’s indictment.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: UNANIMOUS RESOLUTION BY AZGOP EXECUTIVE BOARD DENOUNCING THE INDICTMENT OF 45TH PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump #AZGOP pic.twitter.com/JzW3KwmIg8 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) April 7, 2023

It is unclear why the Arizona GOP did not immediately speak out in support of President Trump, but many speculate that the AZGOP will not support Trump or stand with Arizona Republicans, who overwhelmingly support him.