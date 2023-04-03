JUST IN: Jill Biden’s Plane En Route to Michigan Diverted to Denver Due to ‘Aircraft Issue’

Jill Biden’s plane en route to Michigan on Monday was diverted back to Denver, Colorado due an ‘aircraft issue.’

“Due to an aircraft issue en route Michigan, the First Lady was diverted back to Denver, Colorado. Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date.” Jill Biden’s press secretary said on Monday afternoon.

The plane is on the ground in Denver.

Everyone is safe. We’re back on the ground in Denver. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 3, 2023

Jill Biden visited Denver, Colorado on Monday while her invalid husband traveled to Minnesota for a campaign style event.

Dr. Jill delivered remarks next to Colorado governor Jared Polis.

“From new manufacturing jobs to high-speed internet to better airport safety to clean water, these new investments are helping leaders in states and in cities and rural areas improve people’s lives,” Jill Biden said. “We need to work together to help our students get the education and the training that they need for the careers that they want.”