JUST IN: Home Depot Worker In His 20’s Is Shot Dead Trying To Stop Shoplifter In Lawless Dem-Controlled State

A male Home Depot worker in his 20s has been shot dead while attempting to stop a shoplifter in the lawless state of California.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The employee, who has not yet been identified, has been referred to by co-workers as “Blake” and is reportedly a male in his 20s.

The Home Depot store is located in Pleasanton, CA, East of the crime-ridden city of San Fransisco, home of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D).

In 2018, Pleasanton was listed as one of the Top 10 Places to Visit in The U.S.

The murdered Home Depot employee was working in the loss prevention center when he attempted to stop an in-store theft.

The Pleasanton Police Department has released a statement regarding the murder that took place inside the Home Depot store by the suspected thieves:

Pleasanton Police Investigates Shooting: Pleasanton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, inside a Home Depot store located at 6000 Johnson Drive. Our dispatch center received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting. Allied agencies were notified of the description of the wanted vehicle. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and successfully detained the suspects near the 7000 block of Ney Avenue in Oakland. If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, please call Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

Police officers responding to the crime rendered aid to the victim, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a couple of hours later.

Watch:

Fox News reports – Witnesses reported that the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress and was shot during a struggle, according to the department. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.

Police said dispatch received a call about a man bleeding inside the store; witnesses said the employee was trying to stop a theft in progress.

At least two suspects were seen driving away from the scene immediately following the shooting.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies found the pair and detained them at around 2:30 p.m. near Interstate 580 and Golf Links Road.

In October, another brazen theft at a Home Depot made headlines after authorities shared a video of a suspect shoving an 83-year-old employee to the ground as he walked out of the store with stolen goods.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Democrat-ruled state of California has become a cesspool, filled with degenerates whose crimes are either ignored or their punishment is so minimal that they are emboldened to continue with their crime sprees. Stores facing out-of-control crime are left with no choice but to close their businesses, leaving innocent members of the communities with nowhere to shop for essential items.