JUST IN: Classified Doc Leak Appears to be Physical Theft, Not a Cyber Leak

The leaked Pentagon documents appear to be a physical theft rather than a cyber leak, CBS reported Tuesday evening.

“One U.S. official indicated that not all printers are authorized to print classified documents, and those that have this authorization register a unique ID when printing, so this may provide some clues into the search for the leaker.” CBS News reported.

Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform.

According to the latest leak, US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

NSC spox John Kirby this week said of the Pentagon docs leak, “we don’t know who’s behind this, we don’t know what the motive is.”

“Two officials tell CBS News that it does not appear to be a cyber leak, but rather a physical theft of highly classified material,” CBS’s Catherine Herridge reported on Tuesday.

CBS News reported: