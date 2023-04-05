Judge Indefinitely Postpones Trump Rape Defamation Trial

A New York judge indefinitely postponed the Trump rape defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll.

The trial was previously set for April 10.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Carroll filed the lawsuit in November after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which allows adults to sue over sexual assaults that occurred decades ago.

CNBC reported:

A New York federal judge on Monday postponed indefinitely the previously scheduled April trial for the first of two lawsuits accusing former President Donald Trump of defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also denied a joint request by lawyers for Trump and Carroll to consolidate her two pending civil lawsuits against Trump into a single trial.

Kaplan in a brief order wrote that the attorneys overestimated the purported benefits of judicial economy and of avoiding potentially inconsistent rulings by combining the cases in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

He also noted that the trial previously scheduled to start April 10, for the case filed in 2019, “could prove unnecessary” if the federal appeals court that is currently reviewing the case rules that the suit is barred by law.