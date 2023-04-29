Joe Rogan Speaks Out On Tucker’s Next Move, Potential Deal With Rumble – “Do You Have Any F**king Idea How Big That Would Be?”

Since Fox News dropped Tucker Carlson their ratings have dropped and Tucker is even more popular than the network.

During an episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan discussed what Tucker Carlson’s next move might be.

He specially mentioned a potential deal with Rumble.

Rogan said, “and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that. Do you have any f**king idea how big that would be? It could make that app, it could make that platform.”

VIDEO (partial transcript below) – warning: language:

Joe Rogan suggests that Tucker Carlson should head to Rumble after Fox: “He’s designed for the internet…maybe Rumble makes a deal with him. Do you have any f***ing idea how big that would be?” pic.twitter.com/pZvrRHnncM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 27, 2023

From the video above:

“Dave Smith: I promise whoever replaces Don Lemon has the same exact views as Don Lemon and the same exact views of everyone else at CNN and that is not true of Tucker Carlson. Joe Rogan: Right. Smith: At least there was a guy out there who like would disagree with the rest of the people at his entire network. Disagree with both political parties. Rogan: He is really designed for the Internet. Smith: I hope he goes there. Rogan: He’s going to. Unless they’ve paid him off to like, I mean if I was a person in a position of power, in a wild card like Tucker Carlson got released from Fox News and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that. Do you have any f**king idea how big that would be? It could make that app, it could make that platform. I mean, if Tucker Carlson goes over there it would be worth it for them to invest a considerable amount of money but if I was Fox News that is the last thing I would want. So, I would make sure we had him locked up for the entire term of some contract, some no-compete, and pay him off, you’d be better off just giving him the same amount of money he made while he was on the air rather than him opposing you. Smith: I wonder what he is already under contract for. There may already be some clause in his contract that says if we leave there is x amount of time, I don’t know. Rogan: They are f**king Fox News man they are smart.”

But can it happen?

According to a recent report, Fox News is trying to silence Tucker Carlson through the 2024 election.

This is likely another attempt by Fox News to hurt the MAGA movement.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

It may be a while before you see Tucker Carlson unleashed on a TV near you. You also may never hear the full truth regarding his falling out with FOX News. Breitbart dropped a bombshell report on Thursday revealing that Fox News is scheming to keep Tucker off the air through the 2024 election. Breitbart also revealed this pertinent piece of information: Tucker remains under contract with the network through 2024 despite losing his TV Show. This confirms Megyn Kelly’s comments yesterday that Tucker was never officially fired from FOX News. Tucker at the moment is attempting to negotiate an exit package with FOX News to officially let him go. The progress regarding these negotiations is not known at this time. Trending: ‘Made Us Targets of Assassination’ – Justice Alito Says He Knows Who Leaked Dobbs Draft on Abortion Ruling But even if a separation agreement is reached, Tucker will be prevented from ever saying a cross word about the way Fox News has treated him.

Tucker Carlson is an important voice on the right, hopefully, he is back on air somewhere soon.

