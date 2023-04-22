Joe Rogan Mocks Bud Light’s Effort To Save Itself With New Commercial: “It’s So Stupid And Cliche” (VIDEO)

No one is buying Bud Light’s attempt to save face.

They released a new “Pro-America” commercial — and it was laughable.

So laughable that Joe Rogan couldn’t stop laughing as he watched it.

The commercial features veterans and farmers bonding over a Bud Light while a Clydesdale goes through some national landmarks.

Strong language warning.

VIDEO: (partial transcript below)

From the video above:

“Joe Rogan: Bro you have to watch this Bud Light commercial, find the new bud light commercial, It’s the dumbest pro-America rah-rah. It’s so stupid and cliche it hurts my feelings its so dumb. Listen to this. This is a company in deep s**t bro. They make things like this. Look you got the prairies, the ocean, you got a Clydesdale running down the street. (Laughs) What the f**k are you talking about. I would respect this if they had this and then Dylan Mulvaney just starts cartwheeling it into the frame, Day 368 of womanhood!

Jim Breuer: This is when some CEO is like who is in charge, he’s 90 years old, get him. This is how we used to d it, we need a god d*mn Clydesdale.

Rogan: Look at this. Look at this. Shut the f**k up.

Breuer: Wow. Wow.

Rogan: Now I hate you more. Like, what are you doing? What is that? What is that?”