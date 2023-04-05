Joe Biden Traveled to Ukraine to Push Petroleum Production Just 3 DAYS After Hunter Was Hired by Burisma After Being Discharged from Military for Smoking Crack



Joe and Hunter Biden playing golf with a Burisma executive in 2014 when Hunter joined the board.

Three days after Hunter Biden joined the Board of Directors at Burisma energy company in Ukraine, Joe Biden traveled to the country and pushed for fracking.

Joe Biden forbids gas and energy production, including fracking, in the US.

The Daily Mail reported:

Joe Biden pushed for Ukraine to frack gas during his 2014 vice presidential visit – just days after his son Hunter joined the board of a firm set to profit from it. The first son joined the board of allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma on April 18, 2014, the company announced in a press release at the time. Three days later, Joe was aboard Air Force 2 for an official visit to the East European country. One of his senior officials briefed reporters on the plane that the VP was pushing ‘medium- and long-term strategies to boost conventional gas production, and also to begin to take advantage of the unconventional gas reserves that are in Ukraine.’

Hunter landed the gig just two months after he was discharged from the US military for cocaine use.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October of 2014 that the Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden, was released from the Navy for cocaine use:

Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve this year after testing positive for cocaine, according to people familiar with the matter. Hunter Biden, a lawyer by training who is now a managing partner at an investment company, had been commissioned as an ensign in the Navy Reserve, a part-time position. But after failing a drug test last year, his brief military career ended.

There was no stopping the Biden’s however. A couple months later, young Biden was on the Board of the largest gas and oil company in the Ukraine making $50,000 a month, an exorbitant amount for a Board member at any company.

And the Secret Service hid this information from GOP Senators.

But squeaky clean Donald Trump is charged with BS on top of BS.