Joe Biden Appears to Push British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Out of the Way to Greet Someone Else (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Belfast, Ireland to ‘celebrate 25 years of peace.’

Meanwhile, we are on the verge of World War III as leaked documents reveal US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter and grifting sister, Valerie, also traveled to Belfast, Ireland on taxpayer dime.

Biden arrived to Belfast Tuesday evening with Northern Ireland Envoy Joe Kennedy in tow.

Joe Biden appeared to push British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak out of the way to greet someone else.

Biden barely shook the British PM’s hand before dismissing him as if he was a porter.

VIDEO: