Jeffery Epstein’s Former Cellmate, Former Cop Nicholas Tartaglione, Convicted of Killing 4 People

Convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione was convicted on Thursday of killing four people in April of 2016.

In federal court, Nicholas Tartaglione was found guilty of murdering Miguel Luna, Martin Luna, Hector Gutierrez, and Urbano Santiago.

Before the killings Tartaglione, 55, was a former Briarcliffe Manor police officer who turned into a drug dealer.

Epstein cellmate, an ex-cop, convicted of killing 4 people https://t.co/Yo05JPLn4Q #FoxNews — Robert J Kingsbury (@RobertJKingsbu1) April 7, 2023

Tartaglione was Epstein’s cellmate during his first “suicide attempt.”

Epstein said Tartaglione beat the hell out of him.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams went on record saying Tartaglione who was selling cocaine, steroids and other narcotics believed Martin Luna stole money from him.

As a result of Tartaglione’s suspicions, the former officer invited Martin Luna to a bar in Orange County, New York where he strangled Luna to death with a zip-tie.

After killing Martin Luna, Tartaglione and his associates proceeded to transport Matin Luna’s nephew Miguel Luna, his niece’s boyfriend Urbano Santiago, and friend Hector Gutierrez, who accompanied Martin Luna at the bar, into the woods where Tartaglione executed them.

Per Fox News:

A former New York police officer who once shared a jail cell with Jeffrey Epstein has been convicted of killing four people in a series of murders that prosecutors have described as being “gangland-style.” Nicholas Tartaglione was found guilty Thursday in White Plains federal court following a three-week trial on the December 2016 slayings in Otisville, which claimed the lives of Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago and Hector Gutierrez. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said Tartaglione, a “former police officer-turned drug dealer,” suspected Martin Luna stole money from him and lured Luna, his two nephews and their family friend into a “deadly trap.”

This will be minimized as the end of a small subplot but he is the person most likely to have killed Epstein (if it wasn't suicide). At one point Tartaglione shared a lawyer with Ghislaine. Government later took the death penalty off the table for him.https://t.co/6DqkyWPJGH — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) April 7, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2019, that Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione was transferred out from Epstein’s cell just one day before Epstein was found dead inside of his cell.

READ:

And never forget.