James O’Keefe to Speak at Maricopa County Republican Committee Lincoln Lunch in Morristown, Arizona – GET YOUR TICKETS!

The Maricopa County Republican Committee and Patriots of Arizona will host James O’Keefe tomorrow in Morristown, AZ, at their annual Lincoln Lunch.

Check-in begins at 10:00 am, and O’Keefe will be available for a private meet and greet from 2:30 pm-4:30 pm.

Patriots of Arizona founder Bonnie Ebstyne told The Gateway Pundit:

We wanted an event that was affordable & welcomed all to participate, celebrated American culture & history after couple years of Marxist cancel culture, & that was family friendly! Let our kids see how & why we need to take responsibility for our government. And we wanted to really focus on American greatness through our heroes – a historic one that is Abraham Lincoln, Honest Abe, and a modern one – truth seeker, James O’Keefe. I love this, that Lincoln at the beginning of the Civil War believed his most important job was to keep the union together, but at the end realized that the greatest achievement was through the Civil War ended the EVIL of slavery. So today, we have great concern about divisiveness in our Party & Nation, but Eric Metaxas would tell us is that the EVlL we are fighting is allowing our freedoms to be taken away. James O’Keefe encourages us not to give up, not to back down & no matter the adversity fight back harder than ever for truth and against corruption & tyranny. Everybody should come together to focus on these important principles that have made America Great!

Get tickets here!

