J.K. Rowling Brutally Mocks Transgender Activists Boycotting Harry Potter Television Show

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling outraged transgender activists once again on Friday by brutally mocking their efforts to boycott a new television series based on her iconic books.

Rowling has been a target of extreme hate and frequent death threats from trans activists due to her unwavering belief that men cannot become women.

Rowling is slated to be the executive producer of a new Harry Potter television show for Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming streaming service, Max.

“Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne,” Rowling tweeted.

Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 21, 2023

Warner Bros published a press release announcing the new series on April 12.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in the statement.

Rowling was first branded as a “TERF,” or “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” in June 2020, when she took issue with an article referring to “people who menstruate” instead of using the word “woman.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020