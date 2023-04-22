J.K. Rowling Brutally Mocks Transgender Activists Boycotting Harry Potter Television Show

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling outraged transgender activists once again on Friday by brutally mocking their efforts to boycott a new television series based on her iconic books.
Rowling has been a target of extreme hate and frequent death threats from trans activists due to her unwavering belief that men cannot become women.
Rowling is slated to be the executive producer of a new Harry Potter television show for Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming streaming service, Max.
“Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne,” Rowling tweeted.
Warner Bros published a press release announcing the new series on April 12.
“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in the statement.
Rowling was first branded as a “TERF,” or “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” in June 2020, when she took issue with an article referring to “people who menstruate” instead of using the word “woman.”
‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.
In a tweet on International Woman’s Day in 2022, Rowling wrote that “apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day,” in response to a tweet pointing out that Annalise Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party, had claimed she was not sure how to define the term “woman.”
“Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone,” Rowling tweeted.
Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.
Rowling previously wrote a lengthy blog post about her concerns with trans-activism.
“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote. “That is the simple truth.”
War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1
