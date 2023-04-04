“It’s Wartime Footing – It’s a Fight – The Day of Resurgence Starts Today” – Trump Spox Liz Harrington on President’s Arraignment in NYC (VIDEO)

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington joined The War Room on Tuesday before President Trump’s arraignment in New York City.

Liz announced, “The Day of Resurgence Starts Today!”

Liz Harrington: Steve, first I want to piggyback off of what Rebecca and David were saying. Isn’t it interesting that for seven years they’ve been screaming about Russia when really behind the scenes, they’ve been busy turning us into the Soviet Union?

And it culminates today with the beginning of a show trial of the most popular president in American history. Don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise. There’s been a clip going around of Rush Limbaugh shortly before he passed away talking about Donald J. Trump. Why are they so scared of him? They’re trying to codify it so he can’t run again, right with this second sham of impeachment. That’s what was going on at the time. Well, they’re afraid of him because they’re really afraid of you. They’re afraid of the American people. And they do not want to let the American people decide who leads them ever again.

That’s why they want to get Donald J. Trump out of the way, because yhey’Re going to have to come up with 100 million fake votes to drown out 100 million real ones, because this is what’s at stake here. We need all these people that support President Trump or see what’s going on in our country and say, enough is enough.

Maybe they didn’t even support President Trump before, but they see what’s happening to our country. Now is the time to speak up because we won’t have a country left and there’s so many more of us than there are of them… That’s why the sham indictment came down. It may be the first of many sham indictments because they can’t afford the American people to lead ever again. And that’s what President Donald J. Trump represents.

It is a wartime footing. It is fight. It is telling the truth and not holding anything back. We’re ready for whatever they’re going to try to do. If they try to gag President Donald J. Trump, the leading candidate in all the polls, they’re not going to be able to gag 100 million people. We’re going to get the word out. We’re going to tell the truth about what’s going on. And you had such a great segment on your show yesterday explaining the real thing of this Cham Phony indictment, how they sent the number three DOJ person into Manhattan to resurrect this zombie case, which, by the way, they can’t even bring because you can’t have a state bring federal charges on a non-crime.