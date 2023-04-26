IT’S OFFICIAL – Conservative Republican Mark Robinson Announces Campaign for Governor of North Carolina

Mark Robinson is the current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, but he is aiming higher. He recently announced that he is running for governor of the state.

Robinson became a conservative hero before seeking public office for an epic defense of law abiding gun owners during a city council meeting.

He is an unapologetic conservative.

The Associated Press reported:

Conservative Robinson joins race for N. Carolina governor Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson formally entered next year’s gubernatorial race at a rally Saturday, with the sharp-spoken social conservative saying North Carolina neads [needs] a leader like him who can relate to the challlenges and desires of working people. Elected the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in 2020 in his frst run for political office, Robinson would make similar history if he wins the governorship. “I’m running for governor because we the people of North Carolina need someone who understands us,” Robinson told roughly 1,000 supporters at the event at a speedway in Alamance County, about a half-hour from where he grew up. “We don’t need another politician who’s spent their life climbing the political ladder.” Robinson’s entry was anticipated for well over a year, with the Greensboro native heavily hinting at a run in speeches and fundraising appeals. The 54-year-old also released an autobiography that talked about a childhood of poverty, financial challenges as an adult, his religious beliefs and his late entry into politics.

His campaign announcement video is outstanding. Watch:

He would make a great governor.

Before my sister passed away, she knew you would run for Governor. On behalf of my sister, we endorse Mark Robinson for Governor of North Carolina.

God Bless You! https://t.co/qcG996N5b2 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 25, 2023