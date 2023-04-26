Is Contrived Pretrial Detention Against Guo Wengui Protecting Corrupt DOJ Officials?

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Kelly John Walker

Southern District of New York, (SDNY) prosecutors admitted less than two weeks ago to “working a lot with China,” and it shows. At the arraignment hearing for Guo Wengui (Miles Guo) following his March 15 arrest, Judge Katherine H. Parker entered a written order on March 16th explicitly laying out the Government’s disclosure obligations and warned of serious consequences for noncompliance.

However, by denying him bail as a supposed “flight risk,” the DOJ is actively suppressing efforts for Guo and his team to gain exculpatory evidence that could not only clear Guo’s name, but also implicate agents involved in previous illegal efforts to extradite him as unregistered foreign agents of the CCP.

The prosecution simply has not cleared the bar set to justify pretrial detention in the case of Guo. Instead, it has once again demonstrated once again its politically motivated transgression of equal treatment under the law.

Nationally, the number of people sitting in jail pretrial has nearly quadrupled since the 1980s. While it is understandable that bail reform is needed, New York prosecutors have abused the privilege on ideological grounds, using it as an excuse to release violent offenders, drug traffickers and others truly a threat to public safety, while capriciously detaining others for less serious offenses—oftentimes for spurious political reasons.

SDNY prosecutors contrived a “flight risk” justification for the pretrial detention of Mr. Miles Guo. Let’s see if that claim meets the sniff test.

The 1984 “Bail Reform Law,” H.R.5865 signed by the 98th Congress, “Authorizes a judicial officer to order the pretrial detention of a person upon finding that no condition will reasonably assure such person’s appearance and the safety of any other person and the community.” The government or the court may only move for a detention hearing “in any…case involving a serious flight risk…”

18 U.S. Code § 3142—Release or detention of a defendant pending trial—contains nearly identical wording: “If…the judicial officer finds that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required and the safety of any other person and the community, such judicial officer shall order the detention of the person before trial.”

Is there really “no condition or combination of conditions” that would “reasonably assure the appearance of” Guo at trial? What about monitoring devices or surveillance?

Is it really true that one of the world’s most watched individuals, a public figure followed by over 500 million people, is a “serious flight risk?” Guo also happens to be one of the world’s biggest “lawfare” targets who has faced numerous allegations and lawsuits since he began blowing the whistle on the CCP in 2017. Presented with multiple opportunities to flee that kind of serious persecution, Guo instead chose to remain in plain sight. Despite having passports to various countries, he has stayed in the U.S. to fight false accusations and continue in his quest to reveal the players in the illicit weaponization of the DOJ by the CCP.

If bail reform is truly a priority nationally and in the state of New York, then it must be applied equally and in the best interests of the safety of the American people. In the case of Miles Guo, and considering the established fact that he’s being targeted by both the CCP and corrupt individuals within the DOJ and SDNY, his pretrial detainment must be ended immediately.

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, writer, branding professional, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of FreedomTalk, host of FreedomTalk TV, and a freelance writer.