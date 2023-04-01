Iowa Women Advance to NCAA Basketball Championship Behind the Unbelievable Play by AP Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark – 41 Points in Semi-Final – a US Record



The Iowa women celebrate their huge win and first trip to the NCAA finals.

The Iowa Hawkeyes women advanced to the national title game by defeating undefeated South Carolina on Friday night in a game for the ages.

South Carolina could not stop National Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark who scored 41 points in the semi-final and COULD NOT BE STOPPED!

FINALLY, women’s basketball has their star — Caitlyn Clark hits the threes, drives the lane, fakes, shoots, scores, rebounds and IS UNSTOPPABLE!

Iowa WBB just did the UNTHINKABLE tonight. UNREAL! CAITLIN CLARK: 41 points

9 assists

6 rebounds She just punked the #1 team and defense in the country. Iowa beats South Carolina (36-0 & 71-2 last 2 seasons) and advances to the National Championship!!! pic.twitter.com/ZhoT63YyZT — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 1, 2023

Ms. 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣@CaitlinClark22 is the 6th player, and 2nd Hawkeye, in DI WBB history to score 1,000 points in a single season. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QZaXed9YAn — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 1, 2023

The final is Sunday.

This young lady is one of the best college basketball players I have ever seen.

Caitlin Clark 41 pts, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and scored the last 10 points for #Iowa

If u love basketball u gotta respect her game !! #NCAAWBB #FinalFour

Clutch pic.twitter.com/qh378qML4N — Charron Elliott ♊ (@CharronElliott1) April 1, 2023

What a game!

And Iowa is on their way to face LSU in the National Title Game What a game, what a performance from Caitlin Clark. Monika Czinano stood up big. One of the best college basketball games I’ve watched live pic.twitter.com/nhUSzG5FHb — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) April 1, 2023

