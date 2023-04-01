Iowa Women Advance to NCAA Basketball Championship Behind the Unbelievable Play by AP Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark – 41 Points in Semi-Final – a US Record

The Iowa women celebrate their huge win and first trip to the NCAA finals.

The Iowa Hawkeyes women advanced to the national title game by defeating undefeated South Carolina on Friday night in a game for the ages.

South Carolina could not stop National Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark who scored 41 points in the semi-final and COULD NOT BE STOPPED!

FINALLY, women’s basketball has their star — Caitlyn Clark hits the threes, drives the lane, fakes, shoots, scores, rebounds and IS UNSTOPPABLE!

The final is Sunday.

What a game!

Check it out.

** You must watch this before you move on. **

