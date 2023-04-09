Infowars Reporter Sentenced For Simply Filming January 6th Protests After FBI Discovered He Was In Possession of Video Showing Murder Of Ashli Babbitt

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Over two years after the events of the January 6th ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, the Department of Justice is still prosecuting people for increasingly small infractions.

To date, over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest that occurred, with many being given unusually high sentences for the crimes they were found guilty of, while others have been denied due process and have been subjected to harsh treatment in prison while awaiting their verdict.

The Epoch Times Reports– A Texas man who previously worked for Alex Jones’s website Infowars has been sentenced to four months of home detention and 60 hours of community service after he filmed the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Samuel Montoya, 37, was employed as a video editor for Infowars when he joined other demonstrators in the Capitol on Jan. 6 as the joint session of Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

According to court documents (pdf), the FBI received a tip to the National Threat Operations Center from a family member of Montoya just a week after the breach. The relative claimed to have proof that the video editor was physically inside the U.S. Capitol near 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot outside the Speaker’s Lobby.

The family member told the FBI that Montoya had captured on camera the moment when Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd fatally shot Babbitt and that the Infowars employee had shown his relatives the footage.

At times during the footage, Montoya can be heard describing himself to others inside the Capitol Building as a “reporter” or “journalist,” police said.