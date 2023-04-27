Indiana School Employees Charged After Forcing 7-Year-Old Special Needs Boy to Eat His Own Vomit With a Spoon

Four Indiana school employees have been charged after forcing a 7-year-old special needs boy to eat his vomit with a spoon in the lunchroom.

The Hendrick County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against three Brownsburg Community School Corporation employees and one third-party independent contractor from Kids Count Therapy, LLC. on Tuesday over what took place at Brown Elementary School.

Fox News reports, “Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Sara Seymour, 27, and Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aide Debra Kanipe, 63, were each charged with neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony and failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor. Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Julie Taylor, 48, Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aide Kristen Mitchell, 38, and Kids Count Registered Behavioral Technician Megan King, 24, were each charged with failure to report.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Seymour told the student that he would be forced to eat his vomit if he threw up during a school lunch break in February. Taylor reportedly provided a tray to catch his vomit.

In a video of the incident, the child attempts to stand up while gagging on the food. The school employees tell him to sit back down.

“After the victim did indeed vomit, Kanipe allegedly provided the spoon that the child ‘was compelled to use to consume some of his vomit,’ police said,” according to the Fox report. “Both Seymour and Kanipe are seen on video standing on each side of the child while he consumed a portion of the vomit, police said. The child is then required to clean up the remainder of the vomit with paper towels.”

Mitchell and King witnessed what was being done to the victim.

The school district fired two of the staff members in April, while the other two remain on administrative leave.

“Ultimately, the termination process for Seymour and Kanipe was initiated while the others remain on administrative leave pending the BCSC School Board rulings,” police said, according to the report.