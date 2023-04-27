Indiana Bar Reveals It Is Losing Customers After Sending Nasty Message to Guests Regarding Dylan Mulvaney’s Partnership with Bud Light – Then Beg Customers to Come Back!

Get woke, go broke strikes again.

A bar in Bloomington, Indiana revealed it is losing customers after sending a nasty message to guests regarding Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

An Indiana bar has vowed to kick out customers who "voice their concerns" about Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. Siding with Bud Light over customers is a VERY stupid decision!https://t.co/mlX03QGClH — OutKick (@Outkick) April 26, 2023

The Fairfax Bar and Grill sent this missive on Facebook to guests, implying not only that they are possibly bigoted but that dissent on Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with Mulvaney will not be tolerated.

We are tired of all of the hate. We are very open to debate and discussion and it’s truly a shame that we can’t have open conversations about this important political and cultural topic. Bars, in our opinion, exist as public spaces where ideas should be exchanged. Unfortunately due to all of the bigotry and hatred that has surfaced around the Bud Light controversy any patron wanting to voice their concerns about the issue will be immediately asked to pay their bill and leave our establishment

None of this should come as a surprise because Bud Light sales have collapsed all over America as the Gateway Pundit reported. Rival beer brands have gained at their expense.

