“I’m Shocked. I’m Surprised!” President Trump on Tucker’s Ouster from FOX News and Weighs in on Dominion Payout (VIDEO)

"I'm Shocked. I'm Surprised!" President Trump on Tucker's Ouster from FOX News and Weighs in on Dominion Payout

President Trump sat with Greg Kelly from Newsmax on Monday. News broke earlier today that Tucker Carlson was departing from Fox News. Greg Kelly asked President Trump about this move.

President Donald Trump: “I’m shocked. I’m surprised. He’s a very good person, a very good man, and very talented… I think Tucker has been terrific, especially over the past year or so he’s been terrific to me.”

President Trump went on to say he was surprised that FOX News settled with Dominion because they could have easily won the case.

