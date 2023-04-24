“If Kari Lake Is Not Available to Be Trump’s VP, I Think Robert F. Kennedy Would Be a Great Choice” – Steve Bannon Drops Bomb on War Room (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon shared a bit on the Monday morning War Room on his appearance this past weekend at the American Freedom Alliance Conference. Steve told The War Room posse that when he mentioned Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as a possible running mate with President Trump he received a standing ovation at the conference!

Steve Bannon: By the way, I just want to make an aside before I bring Derek Harvey in. When I did Q-and-A and I did about an hour of Q-and-A, they had a little technical problem. But I did Q-and-A, which I think people were here. I want to make sure people understand this.

Somebody asked about Robert F. Kennedy and the great speech at Hillsdale, his opening speech and what did I think about his prospects. And I said, “Look, I’m a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate. If she’s not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, be an excellent choice for President Trump to consider. There was a standing ovation and this was a very hardcore MAGA war room posse crowd.

I think that that is a signal to the political elites in this country that something very different is going on. And I thought it was quite extraordinary.